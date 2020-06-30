Seven Gophers student athletes test positive for Covid-19

article

The University of Minnesota announced Tuesday night that seven Gophers student athletes have tested positive for Covid-19 during the month of June.

The athletic department says 170 Covid-19 tests were administered to student athletes as they returned to campus in June for voluntary individual workouts. The athletes who tested positive were across multiple sports.

Those student athletes who tested positive are entered into a protocol and asked to self-isolate. During that time, they have access to all necessary resources and food, and are in daily communication with Gophers athletic medicine staff.

Student athletes will undergo additional testing and screening before they can return to team activities. A team physician must also clear the student-athlete before they are permitted to return to athletic activity.

Contact tracing was also conducted, and any individual who was potentially exposed was asked to quarantine to help prevent spread of the virus.

It's not clear how many of the seven student athletes to test positive are foootball players. Members of the Gophers' football team were among the first student athletes to arrive back on campus this month for individual workouts. Other teams with student athletes back on campus include men's and women's basketball, volleyball, women's soccer and men's hockey.

Athletic department officials also have not said if any coaches or staff with any of the teams involved have tested postiive for Covid-19.