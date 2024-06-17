Royce Lewis on hot start with Twins: ‘This is all I dreamed of my whole life’

It’s sometimes hard to put into words the skill Royce Lewis has when he steps onto a baseball diamond.

It’s better to just watch him play, and enjoy it as much as he does in-game. Lewis has been on an absolute tear since re-joining the Minnesota Twins after injuring his quad on Opening Day. He homered in each game of Sunday’s doubleheader sweep of the Oakland Athletics at Target Field. Lewis is the first Twins’ player to do that since Nelson Cruz.

Lewis is now hitting .390 in 12 games this season for the Twins, and has seven homers over that stretch. He’s slugging .951, nine of his 16 hits are either homers or doubles. And don’t forget, he homered in his first two playoff at-bats last October.

FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich caught up with Lewis in the clubhouse between games of Sunday’s split doubleheader.

"This is all I dreamed of my whole life. Every moment is special," Lewis said.

In his first 81 career games with the Twins, Lewis has 23 homers. His early career has been derailed by two knee injuries, and he missed more than two months this year with a quad injury.

When he’s healthy, Lewis is one of the best in the game. He’s even drawing comparisons to Derek Jeter.

The Twins are 40-32, have won five straight and are 5.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the American League Central Division. The Twins currently have a three-game lead for the final Wild Card spot. They finish a 10-game home stand with three against the Tampa Bay Rays starting Tuesday at Target Field, weather permitting.