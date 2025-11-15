River fishing tips from expert guide

The Brief Anglers can find luck near moving water, like rivers, as fish search out bait. Jig heads with plastic tails are popular for river fishing late in the fall. Rivers can make for an easy outing with a small amount of gear if fishing from a boat is no longer an option.



As the weather cools, anglers in the region are turning to moving waters like rivers to catch fish stocking up for winter.

Fishing in moving water

What they're saying:

Matt Johnson, a fishing expert, explained that moving water attracts bait, making it an ideal spot for fish looking to feed. He emphasized the simplicity of using a jig head with a plastic trailer, noting, "You can grab a backpack, one rod, a few baits, and just get lost on the shoreline." A jig and plastic is cost-effective compared to pricier options like crankbaits, and some bladed jigs when fishing a river where snags often happen.

Johnson also shared that the best time to fish in the fall is often in the afternoon when the water warms up, increasing fish activity. Rivers, he noted, are less affected by day to day weather changes compared to lakes, offering a more consistent bite.

Johnson recommends fishing some of the colder days or just after cold snaps.

River fishing tactics

Johnson highlighted the importance of understanding river currents.

"Every river and every cut's different," he said, advising anglers to look for current breaks near the bank, which attract baitfish and, consequently, game fish.

He also mentioned using a Ned rig for bottom fishing or chatter bait for searching for more active fish, though he cautioned about potential snags. For those fishing from the bank, Johnson recommended using live minnows, particularly fathead minnows, for a better chance of success, especially if walleye are present. He noted that walleyes will be more likely to eat the live bait than plastic style baits.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the changing weather patterns might affect fishing in the coming weeks.