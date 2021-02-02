Report: Nelson Cruz returning to Minnesota Twins on 1-year deal

article

The "Boomstick" is returning to the Minnesota Twins for at least one more season.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Twins have agreed to terms on a one-year deal to bring Nelson Cruz back to Minnesota. The deal is reportedly worth $13 million.

Cruz will return for his third season with the Twins as a designated hitter, having helped lead Minnesota to American League Central Division titles in his first two seasons with the franchise. Cruz came to the Twins in 2019, and in 120 games, hit .311 with 41 homers, 26 doubles and 108 RBI.

In 53 games last season, Cruz hit .303 with 16 homers, six doubles, 33 RBI and scored 33 runs.

Cruz, 40, has been an integral piece of the Twins’ "Bombasquad" and has been a key figure in the clubhouse since his arrival two years ago. He’s a six-time All-Star and is entering his 17th major league season.

Bringing back Cruz is the latest in a series of moves for the Twins. They signed shortstop Andrelton Simmons to a 1-year deal earlier this week, and signed starting pitcher J.A. Happ to a 1-year deal.

The Twins have not made Cruz’s signing official.