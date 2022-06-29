Expand / Collapse search

Wild trades Kevin Fiala to L.A. Kings for 2022 first round pick, Gophers' Brock Faber

By Jeff Wald
Kevin Fiala #22 of the Minnesota Wild looks on against the St. Louis Blues in the second period in Game Five of the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center on May 10, 2022 in St Paul, Minnesota. The Blues defeated the Wild ((Photo by David Berding/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS - It appears Kevin Fiala’s days with the Minnesota Wild have come to an end.

According to a report from Michael Russo with The Athletic, the Wild is trading the top-line winger to the L.A. Kings for their 2022 first round pick, and the rights to current University of Minnesota defenseman Brock Faber.

Has Kevin Fiala played his last game with the Minnesota Wild?

Minnesota Wild winger Kevin Fiala wrote a "Thank you Minnesota" post to social media Sunday night as he faces an uncertain future with the team after career-high 85 points in the regular season.

Fiala set career-highs in the 2021-22 season with 33 goals, 52 assists and 85 points. He was one of three 30-goal scorers for the Wild, joining Kirill Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman. He was one of six 20-goal scorers on a team that set a franchise record with 113 regular season points.

Fiala’s 52 assists were third on the team, behind Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello. But in six playoff games against the St. Louis Blues, Fiala didn’t score a goal and finished with three assists. The Wild had a decision to make, as Fiala was set to make $5.1 million against a tight salary cap, or become a restricted free agent.

Immediately after the season, Fiala and general manager Bill Guerin addressed the uncertainty about his future in Minnesota.

"There’s no other answer than we’ll see, I don’t know," Fiala said.

"There’s uncertainty. We’d love to have Kevin back, I don’t know if it’s going to be possible," Guerin said. "We have to dig into it a little bit and see what we could possibly do. But there is uncertainty. I’m uncertain."

Last offseason, the Wild signed Kaprizov to a five-year deal and made him the highest-paid player in franchise history.

The Wild has not confirmed the trade.

Faber is returning to the Gophers this upcoming season after being named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. He’s a two-time All-Big Ten pick and set career-highs last season with 14 points and 12 assists. On Wednesday, the Gophers named Faber a captain for the 2022-23 season.