Report: Minnesota Timberwolves not in NBA plan to resume season July 31 in Florida

The NBA appears to be nearing a return to getting on the court, but it’s unlikely the Minnesota Timberwolves will be involved.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA’s Board of Governors is expected on Thursday to approve a plan for the league to resume play with 22 teams in Florida. The plan reportedly involves 13 teams from the Western Conference, and nine teams from the Eastern Conference with all teams playing at The Walt Disney World resort.

The NBA suspended its season on March 12 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for Coronavirus. The Jazz were scheduled to face the Oklahoma City Thunder the night before, and the Timberwovles were supposed to be in Oklahoma City the following night to start a six-game, nine-day road trip.

Play would start July 31, and go until potentially Oct. 12. Teams would begin training at team sites in early July. The teams would include the eight current playoff teams in each conference, as well as teams within six games of the final playoff spot in each conference. Those include New Orleans, Portland, San Antonino, Sacramento, Phoenix and Washington.

All teams would play eight regular season games, and possible play-in series for No. 8 and No. 9 seeds.

Under this plan, the Timberwolves’ season would be over. The Wolves were 14th in the Western Conference at 19-45 when the NBA suspended its season.

The league's Board of Governors will vote on the return-to-play plan late Thursday morning, and it's expected to be approved.