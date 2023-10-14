Report: Kirk Cousins not interested in trade out of Minnesota

article

Despite a disappointing start to 2023, Kirk Cousins is planning to see out the rest of the season in Minnesota, according to an ESPN report.

The report from reporter Adam Schefter, citing sources, states Cousins has no plans to waive the no-trade clause in his contract, despite plenty of speculation that he could get moved to a contender. Though, the post from Schefter ends with a puzzling aside: "short of changing unforeseen circumstances." Schefter further explains it would take a "perfect storm" for Cousins to get moved.

Teams ranging from the Jets to the Falcons, and even the Steelers have been raised as potential landing spots for Cousins if the team were to deal him. All teams with strong surroundings but holes at quarterback. Speculation ramped up this week, as the Vikings dropped to 1-4 after a loss at home to Kansas City, losing star receiver Justin Jefferson in the process.

Schefter also reported Saturday that Jefferson is likely to miss four to six weeks with a hamstring injury.

The Vikings have a chance to get back on track this week, with a road matchup against the inconsistent Bears. It won't be easy for Minnesota, as Chicago got some extra rest this week, coming off a Thursday night blowout win last week against the Commanders, the Bears' best performance of the season.

If the Vikings can't get a win this Sunday, the road ahead for the team doesn't get any easier with a Week 7 primetime matchup against the 49ers on Monday night at home. The team then heads on a short road trip for a divisional game in Green Bay before heading to Atlanta in Week 9 – all games they will likely play without Justin Jefferson.

Unsurprisingly, the Vikings also seem reluctant to trade Cousins, given his production this season. Despite the Vikings' record and in spite of inconsistent offensive line play, Kirk Cousins has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He's thrown for 1,498 yards, third-best in the NFL, and leads the league in touchdowns with 13, while only throwing four interceptions. He also has a top 6 quarterback rating among starting QBs.

Cousins' contract is set to expire next offseason, at the end of his sixth season in Minnesota.