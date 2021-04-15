Expand / Collapse search

Rennia Davis selected 9th overall by Minnesota Lynx in WNBA Draft

By FOX 9 Staff
Minnesota Lynx
FOX 9
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MARCH 23: Rennia Davis #0 of the Tennessee Lady Vols controls the ball during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines in the second round game of the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 23, 2 ((Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Rennia Davis is the newest member of the Minnesota Lynx.

Selected ninth overall in the WNBA Draft Thursday night, Davis joins Minnesota from the University of Tennessee.

As a Volunteer, the 6' 2" forward recorded career averages of 15.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Her senior season she received 2020-21 Coaches All-SEC First Team honors.

She finished her collegiate career as one of four players to rank top ten for the Volunteers in career points, points per game, rebounds and rebounds per game.

Davis is the fourth Lynx player drafted from Tennessee.