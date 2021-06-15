Expand / Collapse search

Regan Smith of Lakeville wins 100m backstroke, qualifies for Olympics

By FOX 9 Staff
Olympics
OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 14: Regan Smith of the United States reacts after competing in a semifinal heat for the Women’s 100m backstroke during Day Two of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 14, 2021 in Omaha, Nebras ((Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

(FOX 9) - A Minnesota teen swimmer just punched her ticket to Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Regan Smith of Lakeville won the 100m backstroke finals in the Olympic Trials Tuesday night with time of 58.35 seconds.

At the end of the race, the 19-year-old appeared to become emotional as she soaked in her first-place finish in the trials.

"[During the last 25 meters of the race] it started to hurt really bad," Smith said in a post-race interview. "I could see girls on both sides of me and I just knew I had to get my hand on that wall as fast as I could. I'm just so happy. That was a lot."

Smith previously held the world record in the event when she finished it in 57.57 seconds in 2019. However, that record was broken earlier this week by Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown at 57.45 seconds.