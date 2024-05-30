PWHL Minnesota championship celebration being held in St. Paul Friday

After winning the inaugural PWHL Championship on Wednesday, PWHL Minnesota will host a celebration in St. Paul on Friday evening.

Minnesota beat Boston 3-0 in Game 5 of the series, bringing the Walter Cup home to the state of hockey in the inaugural season of the Professional Women's Hockey League. Minnesota clinched the series on the road at Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell after Boston evened the best-of-five series in double overtime in Game 4.

To celebrate the championship win, the team will host a championship celebration on Rice Park Plaza near the Herb Brooks Statue from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, May 31. The team and staff will be there, along with a live DJ, a photo station, a proclamation from St. Paul Deputy Mayor Jaimee Tincher, and more.