Minnesota crowned PWHL champions in inaugural season

Minnesota became the first champion in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) on Wednesday, with a play-off win over Boston closing out the league’s inaugural season.

Minnesota beat Boston 3-0 in game five of the series, bringing the Walter Cup home to the state of hockey.

At A Bar of Their Own in Minneapolis’ Seward neighborhood, women’s hockey fans were excited to watch their team win.

"It’s a really exciting time to be supporting this team," said Elyse Wied. "I showed up to my first game in March and I think I’ve been to seven games since then. I’m a fan."

A Bar of Their Own is a bar dedicated to women’s sports, and on Wednesday during the championship game the place was so full they had a waiting list of 70 people wanting to get in.

"I wouldn’t be anywhere else tonight," said Laura McMullen. "We’re standing for a reason. We want to be here, and we want to watch this win together."

Former University of Minnesota hockey player and Lake City native Taylor Heise was voted as the Llana Kloss Playoff MVP after leading the playoffs in goals.

Minnesota clinched the series on the road at Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell after Boston evened the best-of-five series in double overtime in Game 4.