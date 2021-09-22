PJ Fleck Show: Gophers prep for Bowling Green after win at Colorado

It’s Week 3 of the PJ Fleck Show on Fox 9 and this week, we’re talking about a non-conference road win and getting ready for Homecoming at the University of Minnesota.

The Gophers improved to 2-1 after dominating Colorado in a 30-0 win on the road. It’s the program’s first shutout since 2006, and first shutout of a Power Five team since Illinois in 1977. It was also in front of thousands of Gophers fans who made the trip to Boulder.

Minnesota got the debut of wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell, who finished with four catches for 79 yards. The defense, after not getting a sack through the first two games, got two each from Boye Mafe and Thomas Rush.

Fox 9’s Hobie Artigue, Gophers’ analyst Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard joined Coach Fleck to talk about the win, and preview Bowling Green to finish the non-conference season.

Advertisement

Check out the video for the full show as the Gophers are hoping to end Homecoming Week with a win and get back to Big Ten play at 3-1, heading to Purdue.