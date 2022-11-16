PJ Fleck Show: Gophers beat Northwestern, host Iowa for Senior Day

The PJ Fleck Show continues on Fox 9, and it’s Pig Week for the University of Minnesota football team.

The Gophers beat Northwestern 31-3 for their third straight win to improve to 7-3 on the season, behind 36 carries for 178 yards and three touchdowns from Mo Ibrahim. Minnesota hosts Iowa at 3 p.m. Saturday in the final home game for as many as 23 seniors, in the annual battle for Floyd of Rosedale.

The Gophers are 0-5 against the Hawkeyes under PJ Fleck, and have lost seven straight in the series. This week, Coach Fleck joins Fox 9’s Pierre Noujaim, Gophers’ analyst Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard to look back at the win over Northwestern, and preview Saturday’s game against the Hawkeyes, which you can watch on Fox 9.

Safety Jordan Howden also joins the show. Minnesota’s defensive dominance cannot be overlooked in its three-game win streak. The Gophers out-scored Nebraska, Rutgers and Northwestern by a combined 82-16, and have given up just one offensive touchdown in their last 12 quarters.

Tyler Nubin and Ryan Stapp each had interceptions against the Wildcats. Beanie Bishop, Braelen Oliver and Jah Joyner all had sacks.

The Gophers also remain in the Big Ten West title conversation. They need to end the regular season with wins over Iowa and at Wisconsin. They need Purdue to lose once between Northwestern and Indiana, and Illinois to lose once between Michigan and Northwestern.

Watcht the video for this week's full episode of the PJ Fleck Show on Fox 9.