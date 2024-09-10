Pete Bercich breaks down 3 Vikings TDs in win at Giants

The Minnesota Vikings are 1-0 after a dominating 28-6 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

Sunday night on FOX 9 Sports Now with Jim Rich, Pete Bercich of the Vikings Radio Network went to the film board to break down three of Minnesota’s touchdowns in the win. He took a look at the scores from Aaron Jones, Jalen Nailor and Andrew Van Ginkel.

Aaron Jones gets first Vikings’ score

Alexander Mattison didn’t have a single rushing touchdown all of last season as the Vikings’ lead running back. It took all of two drives for Jones to get his first score. Jones took a handoff off the left side at beat a Giants’ defender to the pylon in the first quarter to give the Vikings a 7-3 lead.

Justin Jefferson a decoy on Nailor touchdown

Sam Darnold hit Nailor for a 21-yard touchdown in the third quarter that gave the Vikings a 21-3 lead as they pulled away. Kevin O’Connell went into his playbook to make Justin Jefferson a decoy. On the play, Jefferson is one of two running backs lined up with Darnold in the shotgun. He goes in motion, and the entire Giants’ defense shifts anticipating he’ll get the ball.

Nailor beats his defender, and it’s an easy pitch and catch for a touchdown. It’s also a great throw from Darnold.

Andrew Van Ginkel’s pick-6

The Vikings knew they had a big play coming before Van Ginkel got his interception for a touchdown. Van Ginkel was lined up on the edge, and as soon as they saw the formation, they knew the ball was likely going to the flat as a screen. Van Ginkel flattened his rush, and Daniel Jones’ pass went right to his chest. He made the athletic interception, and 1.16 seconds later he was in the end zone for a score.

The entire defense, and most of the coaching staff, went to the end zone to celebrate.