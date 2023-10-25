P.J. Fleck Show: Gophers host Michigan State

The P.J. Fleck Show continues on FOX 9 and this week, the Gophers are moving on from an emotional 12-10 win over Iowa at Kinnick Stadium to take back Floyd of Rosedale for the first time since 2014.

The Gophers improved to 4-3 on the season, 2-2 in the Big Ten and kept themselves in the West Division conversation for at least one more week. They also have Floyd of Rosedale and Paul Bunyan’s Axe home in their trophy cases together for the first time since 1993, a span of 30 years.

On this week’s show, P.J. Fleck joins FOX 9’s Pierre Noujaim, Gophers’ analyst Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard to talk about finally beating the Hawkeyes. Tyler Nubin was named the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Week, and Dragan Kesich was named the Special Teams Player of the Week after making four field goals in the rivalry win.

Nubin also joins the show to talk about the historic win, and they look ahead to Saturday’s game against Michigan State. The Spartans are coming off a 49-0 rivalry loss to Michigan, are 2-5 on the season and winless in Big Ten play.

Watch the full video for this week’s installment of the P.J. Fleck Show on FOX 9!