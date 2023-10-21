'Floyd is coming home': Gophers beat Iowa 12-10 in controversial finish at Kinnick

article

Floyd of Rosedale is coming back to Minnesota for the first time since 2014 after the Gophers beat Iowa 12-10 on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in one of the more controversial finishes in the history of the rivalry.

The Gophers had a 12-10 lead with 90 seconds to play and punted the ball away. Cooper DeJean, the best punt returner in the Big Ten, made an improbable return for a go-ahead touchdown for the Hawkeyes with 1:21 to play. It was wiped away after DeJean was flagged for an illegal fair catch signal, attempting to tell his teammates to get away from the Mark Crawford punt by waving his hand.

Minnesota sealed the game three plays later, as Justin Walley intercepted a pass overthrown by Deacon Hill. Iowa fans at the game disagreed with the call, and started throwing trash on the field.

It’s Minnesota’s first win in the series in nine years. It’s the Gophers’ first win at Kinnick Stadium since 1999. It's P.J. Fleck's first win over the Hawkeyes in eight tries as a head coach. The Gophers improve to 4-3 on the season, 2-2 in Big Ten play.

"It’s 1-0 in the Iowa season, little more than that I guess. I’m just so proud of our players. Got after it in the second half. I’m just proud of the heart and the spirit and the courage that this team showed with all the adversity we had. Floyd is coming home," Fleck told KFAN Radio after the win.

Minnesota’s offense consisted of four Dragan Kesich field goals. The defense shut out the Hawkeyes in the second half after trailing 10-3 at the break. At one point in the second half, the Gophers had 170 yards. The Hawkeyes had -8. Minnesota’s defense had four sacks, six tackles for loss and held Iowa to 4-fo-15 on third down. Iowa had just 127 total yards and was 4-of-15 on third down. Hill finished 10-of-28 passing for 116 yards, one interception and lost two fumbles.

The Gophers forced three Iowa turnovers on the day, but there’s still plenty to fix offensively. Athan Kalikamanis had just eight passing yards in the first half. He finished 10-of-25 for 126 yards. Darius Taylor and Zach Evans combined for 26 carries and 103 yards.

They got the win, but it doesn't mask some of the offensive struggles. Minnesota got the ball in Iowa territory in the second quarter after Devon Williams forced a Hill fumble that Tyler Nubin recovered. The offense did nothing with it, and Kesich missed a field goal. With the ball and a chance to close out the game in the fourth quarter with a first down, Fleck had three plays that resulted in a short run, incomplete pass and short run. The Gophers punted, setting up the DeJean controversy.

The Gophers were also just 4-of-18 on third down. Minnesota's only blemish defensively came on Iowa's only offensive touchdown of the day. Hill scored on a 1-yard sneak on a drive that featured four Gophers' penalties.

The bottom line is Fleck gets his first win over Iowa, Floyd of Rosedale is coming to Minnesota and an eight-game losing streak against the Hawekeyes is over.