P.J. Fleck Show: Gophers host Louisiana-Lafayette

This week on the P.J. Fleck Show on FOX 9, the University of Minnesota football team fell to 2-2 on the season and 1-1 in the Big Ten after a 37-34 loss at Northwestern.

The Gophers led the Wildcats 31-10 with 2:11 to play in the third quarter, but Northwestern scored 21 fourth quarter points to force overtime. Minnesota got a go-ahead field goal on its possession in overtime, but Northwestern got the game-winner on Ben Bryant’s touchdown pass to Charlie Mangieri.

On this week’s show, P.J. Fleck joins FOX 9’s Pierre Noujaim, Gophers’ analyst Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard to talk about Saturday’s loss, and look ahead to Saturday’s Homecoming game against Louisiana-Lafayette.

Offensive lineman and Edina native Quinn Carroll also joins the show to talk about the season so far and what’s next.

Watch the video for this week’s full episode of the P.J. Fleck Show on FOX 9!