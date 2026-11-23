The Brief The Gophers beat Northwestern 20-17 on Saturday, Senior Day at Huntington Bank Stadium to improve to 6-5 on the season. P.J. Fleck said Monday earning bowl eligibility is a huge accomplishment for his program. The Gophers end the regular season at Wisconsin Friday night, looking to retain Paul Bunyan's Axe for the fifth time in six seasons.



For the sixth straight season under P.J. Fleck, the University of Minnesota football team will finish its season at a bowl game.

If you ask Fleck, he considers it eight straight seasons with a bowl game. He’s not counting the 3-4 season in 2020, altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The reality is the Gophers head to Wisconsin this week to play for Paul Bunyan’s Axe, and know they are playing one more game after that.

Minnesota's 20-17 walk-off win over Northwestern on Saturday put them at 6-5 for the season. With 27 seconds left after the Wildcats scored a game-tying touchdown, Drake Lindsey led Minnesota on a five-play, 49-yard drive that put Luke Drzewiecke in position to be the hero on Senior Day. Drzewiecki made a 44-yard field goal as time expired, and the Gophers' 13 seniors celebrated their final home game.

Six wins earns bowl eligibility.

‘Bowl games are huge for us’

What they're saying:

Bowl games outside of the College Football Playoff are relatively meaningless. But don’t tell that to Fleck. It’s an opportunity for the Gophers to get extra practices, for the current roster to be together a little longer and to look forward to what 2027 might bring.

"That’s a huge accomplishment for us, we’re proud of that, we’re never going to take winning for granted. Bowl games matter a ton in this program for the development of our players and celebration of our players," Fleck said Monday at his weekly news conference. "Those are the two things we talk about with bowl games, celebrate the season and start the next season, so they’re huge for us."

Facing Wisconsin on a short week

Timeline:

The Gophers travel to Camp Randall Stadium on Black Friday to take on rival Wisconsin in the annual battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. Minnesota has won four of the last five in the series, and currently has the Axe in its trophy case.

It’s a short week for the Gophers, playing on a Friday and on a holiday week. It’s rivalry week across the college football world. The Badgers are coming off a 42-10 win over Purdue to improve to 7-4 overall and 5-2 in Big Ten play.

"This is what makes college football so special is rivalry week," Fleck said.

Row the Boat Turkey Drive

What's next:

Gophers’ players and staff will be at the football practice facility Tuesday night for the team’s annual Row the Boat Turkey Drive. It’s one of Fleck’s many traditions with serving and giving to the community. They’ll be handing out Thanksgiving dinners that will be distributed to families who might otherwise go hungry over the holidays.