NWHL suspends season 1 day before Minnesota Whitecaps' national TV semifinal

Just one day before its scheduled semifinal matchup on national television, the Minnesota Whitecaps’ season was suspended Wednesday.

In a statement on Twitter, the NWHL announced it would suspend its bubble season that has taken place over the last two weeks in Lake Placid, New York due to new positive COVID-19 tests.

Last week, the Metropolitan Riveters left the bubble and ended their season after positive tests, leaving just five remaining teams, including the Whitecaps.

Thursday was supposed to be a banner day for the NWHL, as the league’s two semifinal games were scheduled to be broadcast by NBC Sports Network, the rights holder for the NHL.

The league did not say the season was cancelled, however, leaving the door open for the league to resume play at some point. The league did not outline any timetable for a return, however.