NWHL suspends season 1 day before Minnesota Whitecaps' national TV semifinal
Just one day before its scheduled semifinal matchup on national television, the Minnesota Whitecaps’ season was suspended Wednesday.
'We are one Minnesota': Teams, athletes reach out to fans missing sports due to Coronavirus
Minnesota sports teams and athletes had a message for fans who are struggling through the Coronavirus pandemic: "We'll be back. We are one Minnesota."
Whitecaps prepare for season as teammates boycott league for increased pay, benefits
The Minnesota Whitecaps are gearing up to defend their National Women’s Hockey League championship, but they're missing some of their top players from last season.
Women's hockey stars announce boycott in demand for single, viable league
Unhappy with the status quo, more than 200 of the world's top female hockey players declared Thursday they will not compete in North America next season in a dramatic attempt to establish a single, economically viable professional league.
Minnesota Whitecaps win NWHL Championship in overtime thriller
The Minnesota Whitecaps won the NWHL Championship in overtime Sunday in the team's first year in the league.
Minnesota Whitecaps make statement in first-ever game
Saturday marked an historic moment in Minnesota sports as the state’s first professional women's hockey team took the ice for their first game at TRIA Rink.
Minnesota Whitecaps join National Women's Hockey League
The National Women’s Hockey League is expanding to Minnesota.