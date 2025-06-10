Niko Medved hires Drew Evenson as Gophers' director of scouting, analytics

article

The Brief Gophers' men's basketball coach Niko Medved has hired Drew Evenson as the team's director of scouting and analytics. Evenson was the lead student manager for Ben Johnson last season. Evenson is a cancer survivor, having been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in high school.



University of Minnesota men’s basketball coach Niko Medved announced Tuesday he has hired Drew Evenson as the team’s director of scouting and analytics.

The name should sound familiar. Evenson was the lead student manager for the Gophers last year under Ben Johnson. He’s also a cancer survivor.

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia

What we know:

Before he ever stepped foot on the University of Minnesota campus, Evenson had to go through a life-changing battle with cancer. He was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in high school.

He had his final treatment at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital on Feb. 2, 2024. This past Feb. 6, he went back to the hospital to celebrate his one-year anniversary of being cancer-free.

Staying with the Gophers

Why you should care:

Evenson joined the Gophers’ program as a student manager before the 2022-23 season. He was the head manager last year, assisting with daily operations for the team and putting together film breakdown and analytics.

For Medved, he’ll lead the Gophers in scouting and analytics. Evenson graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in sports management.

Medved was hired to replace Johnson back in March after the Roseville native spent seven seasons at Colorado State. He led the Rams to three NCAA Tournament appearances.