Gophers introduce Niko Medved as men's basketball coach: 'It feels surreal'

The Brief Niko Medved was introduced as the new Gophers' men's basketball coach at a Tuesday news conference at Athletes Village. Medved signed a six-year contract to be the new face of Minnesota basketball. Medved spent seven years at Colorado State, winning 143 games and leading the Rams to three NCAA Tourmaments.



Niko Medved was introduced as the new University of Minnesota men’s basketball coach on Tuesday at Athletes Village.

Medved signed a six-year contract to be the new face of the Gophers, just days after leading Colorado State to its third NCAA Tournament appearance in seven seasons. Medved arrived to Minneapolis Monday night, and was in Gophers’ gear.

It’s a full-circle moment for the Roseville native. He was a Minnesota student manager and an assistant coach under Dan Monson before starting his head coaching journey. Medved’s parents still have season tickets.

"I grew up going to games, I love the energy in The Barn. It’s just a magical place. To be back here right now it feels surreal," Medved said. "I just feel like now is the time. Now is the time more than ever that Minnesota is poised to take the next step forward."

Gophers Athletic Director Mark Coyle made it very clear Medved was his primary target to replace Ben Johnson. Medved won 143 games with the Rams, including a 26-10 mark this season before losing to Maryland on a buzzer-beater in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32.

"If you look at Niko and his background, winners win. If you look at some of the coaches we’ve brought in the past few years, they’ve all had a proven track record of winning at a high level and doing things the right way," Coyle said. "There’s no doubt in my mind we’ve found the right person to lead our young men in this program."

Saluting Ben Johnson

Before saying anything about himself or coming home, Medved acknowledged Johnson. He lasted four seasons in Minnesota, but was fired after the Gophers went 15-17 last season, and 7-13 in the Big Ten.

He finished 22-57 in Big Ten play, and struggled in the new world of the transfer portal and NIL.

"Ben is my friend, I’ve known Ben forever, he’s part of Gopher basketball history. He poured his heart and soul into this program and he’s always going to be a part of this program," Medved said. "I hope Ben knows he’s always welcome around Gopher basketball."

Team Together

P.J. Fleck, who was at Tuesday’s news conference, brought the "Row the Boat" slogan to the football program eight years ago. Medved’s slogan is "Team Together," and he’s bringing it to Minnesota.

His message? To get the Gophers where he wants them to go, it’ll take everyone. That means the right coaching staff, the right players and the resources to get them to Minnesota.

"My players would tell you I’m the most competitive person they’ve been around. I may not come across like that all the time, but I’m a competitive dude," Medved said. "I really value team, I got into coaching because I want to be part of something bigger than myself. To be great, you need everybody involved. It’s a slogan, but we try to live that as a way of life."

What about Williams Arena?

Outside of the head coach, the Gophers’ home venue might be the most scrutinized thing about the basketball program. Williams Arena needs a facelift, but can it be renovated while keeping its old school charm? May colleges are building brand new arenas.

Medved says he wants to keep the integrity of Williams Arena alive. He reference Fog Allen Fieldhouse at Kansas, and Cameron Indoor Stadium at Duke.

"I’ve heard all of the knocking of The Barn. Here’s the thing about The Barn, I think we can turn that into a strength. Everybody is talking about this is the problem, I think it can be a strength," Medved said. "I think it’s one of the most historic venues in all of college basketball. When that place is packed, there’s a certain energy in there that’s different. There’s ghosts in Williams Arena, in a good way. You ain’t getting out of The Barn alive. I look at it that way."

Building the team

Medved’s first tasks are putting together a coaching staff, which will include current assistant Dave Thorson. He also has to hit the recruiting trail, the transfer portal and build the roster for his first season.