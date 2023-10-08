Nick Mullens, Lewis Cine among Vikings inactives Sunday against Chiefs

article

The Minnesota Vikings are seeking their second straight win after an 0-3 start as they host the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium.

If quarterback Kirk Cousins gets hurt or has to leave the game for any reason, rookie Jaren Hall will be the No. 2 quarterback. Nick Mullens is inactive for Sunday’s game after being limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday with a back injury.

Safety Lewis Cine is also inactive after being limited Wednesday and Thursday with a hamstring injury.

Sunday will mark the return of Garrett Bradbury for the first time since Week 1, when he left the loss to the Buccaneers after the second offensive series with a back injury. Bradbury has since missed three straight games, leaving Austin Schlottmann to start in his spot. Bradbury is not on the team’s injury report, so he should be ready to start or at least get snaps at center.

Brian Asamoah, Marcus Davenport and Josh Metellus all were limited in practice this week, and were listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, but all are active and expected to play.

The other question remaining is if music star Taylor Swift is in town to watch Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs have won two straight games with Swift in attendance.