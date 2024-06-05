New Prague vs. Waterville: Stream the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour game
NEW PRAGUE, Minn. (FOX 9) - New Prague is batting leadoff for the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour on Wednesday, June 5, hosting the Waterville Indians.
Stream the game in the player above and on FOX 9's YouTube channel. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule
- June 5: New Prague
- June 12: Eden Valley
- June 19: Pierz
- June 26: Gibbon
- July 3: Elko
- July 10: Le Sueur
- July 17: Springfield
The latest on the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour can be found here.