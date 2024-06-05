New Prague vs. Waterville: Stream the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour game

New Prague is batting leadoff for the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour on Wednesday, June 5, hosting the Waterville Indians.

Stream the game in the player above and on FOX 9's YouTube channel. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule

June 5: New Prague

June 12: Eden Valley

June 19: Pierz

June 26: Gibbon

July 3: Elko

July 10: Le Sueur

July 17: Springfield

