New Prague vs. Waterville: Stream the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour game

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 5, 2024 2:52pm CDT
Town Ball Tour
FOX 9

NEW PRAGUE, Minn. (FOX 9) - New Prague is batting leadoff for the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour on Wednesday, June 5, hosting the Waterville Indians. 

Stream the game in the player above and on FOX 9's YouTube channel. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. 

FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule 

  • June 5: New Prague
  • June 12: Eden Valley
  • June 19: Pierz
  • June 26: Gibbon
  • July 3: Elko
  • July 10: Le Sueur
  • July 17: Springfield

The latest on the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour can be found here