FOX 9 Town Ball Tour kicks off in New Prague on June 5

New Prague is batting leadoff for the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour on Wednesday, June 5.

FOX 9 will be live at Memorial Park in New Prague starting at 5 p.m. as the Orioles take on Waterville at 7:30 p.m.

New Prague has a baseball history that stretches all the way back to the 1980s. We'll take a trip back in time and introduce you to the current group of Orioles players.

Coverage begins with the FOX 9 Morning News, followed by our live shows from Memorial Park starting at 5 p.m. on June 5. You can watch all the action live at fox9.com/live and in the player above, as well as on the FOX 9 app and streaming on FOX LOCAL on your smart TV.

You'll also be able to watch the game live on FOX9.com, in the player below, and streaming on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

New Prague vs. Waterville

First pitch: 7:30 p.m.

Memorial Stadium, 400 Lexington Ave. S, New Prague

Directions from Minneapolis: Take I-35W south to 260th Street east in New Market Township. Take exit 76 from I-35 south and follow 260th Street east. At the traffic circle, take the third exit onto Nantchez Avenue. Turn right on 280th Street East. At the traffic circle, take the second exit and stay on 280th Street East. Continue onto MN-19 W/State Highway 13 South. At the traffic circle, take the second exit to stay on MN-19/State Highway 13 South. At the traffic circle, take the second exit onto Main Street East. Turn left onto 10th Avenue SE. Turn right onto 3rd Street SE. Turn left onto Lexington Avenue South. The ballpark will be on the left.

FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule

FOX 9 Town Ball Tour will head to New Prague on June 5, 2024.

June 5: New Prague

June 12: Eden Valley

June 19: Pierz

June 26: Gibbon

July 3: Elko

July 10: Le Sueur

July 17: Springfield

The latest on the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour can be found here.