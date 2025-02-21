Napheesa Collier gives $100K of Unrivaled earnings to trainers, staff

article

The Brief Lynx star Napheesa Collier is giving half of her $200K prize for winning the first season of ‘Unrivaled’ to her training and performance staff, and coaches. Collier co-founded the league with Breanna Stewart to give players an option to play in the WNBA offseason without going overseas. Collier was the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year last season and led the Lynx to the WNBA Finals.



Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier earned $200,000 after her team, the Lunar Owls, won the first season of the 3-on-3 league "Unrivaled.?

Collier co-founded the league along with New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart. According to ESPN, Collier is giving half of her prize money, $100,000, to her training and performance staff as well as coaches on the team.

‘Unrivaled’ league debuts

Why you should care:

Collier and Stewart came up with the idea to have the league in the WNBA offseason, so professional players don’t have to travel overseas to continue playing and earning a living. Players were earning more off overseas contracts than playing professionally in the U.S.

The league had a custom-built arena and practice facilities in Miami.

Collier a star for Lynx

What we know:

Collier has spent six seasons with the Lynx after being drafted by Minnesota in 2019. She’s averaging 17.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for her career and is a four-time WNBA All-Star.

She led the Lynx to the WNBA Finals this past season, against Stewart and the Liberty, in a series that went the full five games and ended controversially in a Lynx loss. Collier was the WNBA's Defensive Player of the Year last season.