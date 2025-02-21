Napheesa Collier gives $100K of Unrivaled earnings to trainers, staff
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier earned $200,000 after her team, the Lunar Owls, won the first season of the 3-on-3 league "Unrivaled.?
Collier co-founded the league along with New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart. According to ESPN, Collier is giving half of her prize money, $100,000, to her training and performance staff as well as coaches on the team.
‘Unrivaled’ league debuts
Why you should care:
Collier and Stewart came up with the idea to have the league in the WNBA offseason, so professional players don’t have to travel overseas to continue playing and earning a living. Players were earning more off overseas contracts than playing professionally in the U.S.
The league had a custom-built arena and practice facilities in Miami.
Collier a star for Lynx
What we know:
Collier has spent six seasons with the Lynx after being drafted by Minnesota in 2019. She’s averaging 17.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for her career and is a four-time WNBA All-Star.
She led the Lynx to the WNBA Finals this past season, against Stewart and the Liberty, in a series that went the full five games and ended controversially in a Lynx loss. Collier was the WNBA's Defensive Player of the Year last season.