Napheesa Collier gives $100K of Unrivaled earnings to trainers, staff

By
Published  February 21, 2025 4:36pm CST
Minnesota Lynx
FOX 9
Napheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx shoots the ball against Breanna Stewart #30 of the New York Liberty during the second quarter in Game Three of the WNBA Finals at Target Center on October 16, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  ((Photo by David Berding/Getty Images))

The Brief

    • Lynx star Napheesa Collier is giving half of her $200K prize for winning the first season of ‘Unrivaled’ to her training and performance staff, and coaches.
    • Collier co-founded the league with Breanna Stewart to give players an option to play in the WNBA offseason without going overseas.
    • Collier was the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year last season and led the Lynx to the WNBA Finals.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier earned $200,000 after her team, the Lunar Owls, won the first season of the 3-on-3 league "Unrivaled.?

Collier co-founded the league along with New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart. According to ESPN, Collier is giving half of her prize money, $100,000, to her training and performance staff as well as coaches on the team.

‘Unrivaled’ league debuts

Why you should care:

Collier and Stewart came up with the idea to have the league in the WNBA offseason, so professional players don’t have to travel overseas to continue playing and earning a living. Players were earning more off overseas contracts than playing professionally in the U.S.

The league had a custom-built arena and practice facilities in Miami.

Collier a star for Lynx

What we know:

Collier has spent six seasons with the Lynx after being drafted by Minnesota in 2019. She’s averaging 17.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for her career and is a four-time WNBA All-Star. 

She led the Lynx to the WNBA Finals this past season, against Stewart and the Liberty, in a series that went the full five games and ended controversially in a Lynx loss. Collier was the WNBA's Defensive Player of the Year last season.

