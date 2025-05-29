MN Timberwolves season comes to an end: What the team is saying

Hours after a deflating, blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals brought the team's season to an end, Minnesota Timberwolves players and coach Chris Finch reflected on the season.

Chris Finch

Keeping the roster together:

"I'm sure the front office will be in contact with everybody and myself included about their strategy. What they intend to do. And I think it's our intention to keep everybody here. And they always do a great job of communicating that. But we've also made a trade on the eve of training camp. So going away and doing a lot of planning, it doesn't feel like it's necessarily…"

Naz Reid's role:

"He's dealt with [his role] very well and he's grown his role every season as we've talked about… We have eight starter-quality players. We just do, but again, we don't know what the roster will look like. So I'm not really gonna get into forecasting what our starting lineup is gonna look like in October right now. So we'll just have to see. And first thing is, obviously, get those guys happy and re-signed."

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves drives to the basket during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game Five of the Western Conference Finals on May 28, 2025 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Zach Beek (Getty Images) Expand

Ant's development:

"I think he's in a really good place in his developmental arc. I think, 23 years old, he's got two Western Conference finals under his belt He's been able to navigate a lot of different looks and defenses. He's got a pretty good amount of winning, a lot of winning actually underneath his belt, too. This was a big year for him, and it was kind of his team, quote unquote. I thought he did a good job with his leadership. I thought he's pretty much show up and play every night guy. He's about the right things there. His habits supporting his game keep getting better and better with his work, his preparation, his diet, all that stuff is just getting better. So a lot to be encouraged there. I think for areas of improvement for him is just going to be along the the the think the game route, really. I think he's got to also. Kind of figure out a bit of a closing package, and we have to help him there. What shots in places on the floor can he repeatedly get to, foul drawing? I think you see right now in the league, you see what gets rewarded and you need to kind of lean into that a little bit. Even though it's not necessarily how he likes to play, but it seems to be effective."

On team defense:

"I think we have a little bit of regression defensively this year. I think some individuals didn't have the year that they had a year ago. I think it starts there, we got to get our defensive or individual defense, particularly our on-ball containment was inconsistent all year. That's got to be better. I think defensively we have to begin to morph a little bit around Rudy. We've got to do different things. He's got to be open and available to allowing us to do those things, which help protect him too. So yeah, I think at this level, where we've been the last couple of years, it's really about the small points that let you down more than anything else. A lot of that is game plan execution and consistency of that, so."

Julius Randle

Lessons learned:

"[The season] was great, like you said, a lot of ups and downs. But I think we learned a lot about the character of our team. We showed great flashes, and our ability to bounce back from adversity was great. So overall, I think it's a lot to be excited about. Because I think, we have a lot room to grow as well."

Building on this season:

"I think we got to put things in perspective too, and understand this is the first year with a new team. You know, so I think we have to go through these type of experiences together. I don't think it's like some big blow up, this, that, and the next. I don't know, those are my decisions, but I think for a team that's really a new team in a certain way of, you know, personnel, not only just personnel, but play style. We got to go through these experiences together. So it's tough to say this fresh off the series, but I think experience will be a big factor heading into next year."

His future with the team:

"I'm not gonna lie to you, so I will say that I love it here. And this is the most meaningful basketball I've played in my career. And from how the organization has made me feel, front office and just my teammates and playing with Ant as our leader. I love it, it's a lot to be excited about, so. Yeah, I haven't even really thought about it, but I will say, I mean. You know, having the ability to compete for a championship is everything I can ask for at this point in my career."

On Anthony Edwards:

"Man, he's amazing. He's everything you would want in your star player and more. His ability to lead, how special he is. And I've been around great players, specifically Kobe. And the mindsets are similar as far as how they approach the game, how they approach their craft in general. And he just wants to be the best. He's the ultimate competitor, so he's got a bright future, man."

Rudy Gobert

On OKC:

"OKC was very impressive to me, you know, their togetherness, their consistency, their, you know they, I mean they've done it all year, and really for the last couple of years, they fell short last year against the Mavs, but you know this is a group that… You can tell that they're together, but also they build championships habits. And I think for us, this is where the area of improvement is. We have championship talent, but how can we keep building those championship habits and championship mindset, because this is what I think is going to help us. You know, that and obviously a lot of other things, but we kept pointing at a million things, right? But those things, I think, are things that we can all control as a team, individually, collectively, as an organization, you know? And I think this is what I've seen from OKC this year, is that they were really just like this, you now? And it's not about making shots every night, it's about playing great every night, you know, you're going to have better stretches, not as good as stretches, but they were together the whole season and they were doing the little things."

On team defense:

"I think we had some great defensive stretches, and sometimes some really bad defensive stretches. And I think, we had more breakdowns that we should have if we want to be a great defensive team, and we can survive that. There's a lot of ways of having breakdowns that I'll get into. But I think that's the main thing, right? And then, and once again, I take a lot of that on myself."

Naz Reid

On free agency potential:

"Western Conference finals twice, back-to-back. Being a key piece to the team in those back- to-back visits. And then, like you said, sixth man of the year. Man, it's been crazy. Two years and it flew by. Now, like I said before, I'm in a position where I kind of got to lead for younger guys when I was just trying to figure it out myself. So it's a lot that comes with it or that goes into it. You wanna obviously make the best decisions for yourself, but within knowing you wanna be in the same situation or winning situation. So, I mean, it's a lot to think about, but obviously we got the time now to think about it, and obviously we didn't finish how we wanted to, but like I said before, we're in a winning situation, we got a lot of guys who can come in and compete, including myself, and that's kinda how I got to this point, just by competing."

Could team role play a factor?:

"It could be. I'm not completely ruling that out, but there'd be a lot to think about around that, for sure… If you want to be in a winning position, sometimes you might have to sacrifice. So I definitely view myself as a starter, but things happen, things change, you never know what's ahead of you until you talk about it or until you go through it."

Mike Conley

His future with the team:

"I think my role is one that I've been willing to do anything. Just play any amount of minutes, start, come off the bench. Whatever you want me to do, I'll do, and whatever's best for the team. So I can imagine if it does, it will. If it needs to, it will, I mean whatever's the best for our team."

Struggles against OKC:

"I think we ran up on a team that from top to bottom, physically, they were one of the more physical teams we run up on. Defensively, they were airtight. You know they did everything that they needed to do and accomplishing their game plans. And they just did everything more consistent than we were. We had spurts, we had moments, but they seemed to always never waver, stay at the same level of play, regardless of shots making or not making or whatever the situation was for that particular game. So they're good, man, they're really good. They're hungry, they're young and they're moving on.."

Donte Divenczo

Team's potential:

"This team has a lot of potential. And I think the difference between those teams that go all the way and then earlier [are] just the little things. Superstar are gonna be superstars and then everything else has to be all the little plays or big plays down the stretch and give you a chance to win. Unfortunately, this series, they made a lot of the little plays, and we did not. They beat us to a lot 50-50 balls, offensive rebounds. They did all the little things that when you look back at it, those are the things that you can control. But it also gives you a perspective that you're not far off and you're right there. So we just have to be ready to try to get another bite at the apple."

Ant's work ethic:

"We were talking about the year and [Edwards] said, ‘Last year I focused going into the season on my three ball.’ And he goes and sets the – leads the NBA in threes. So when he says, no one's going to work harder than him. I can bet my money no one is going to work harder than him. So just being around it every day has been amazing. look forward to a long time with him."

Jaden McDaniels

What's next for the team?:

"I see a team just thinking Finals now. I mean we made it to the conference finals two times, and I want to say that's probably like not enough for us. I feel like we're still hungry, like losing this early, but just a team coming to win the championship."

On SGA worries:

"My perspective, I think we, like worried about, like the Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] foul calls too much, like I'll say, like probably the first two games. We was worrying about that way too much and instead of just playing, cause… the Lakers series Luka [Doncic] kind of does like the same little tricky stuff. So like, and we didn't really worry about it that much. So I'll just probably just say, just don't worry about the stuff we can't control."

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Playoff performance:

"It sucks, because when you look around the locker room, you feel like you let everyone down, especially for me. I didn't play my best and didn't play well at all in the last game, which sucks, especially to go out like that. But guys like Mike Conley, the career he's had and the talks that he's given us every postseason. You can really see him exerting everything he's got into this."

Free agency:

"It's the elephant in the room, so to speak, but I haven't given it thought at all. Still trying to process this year. You know, I get the chance to be a full-time dad now for at least a week before things get crazy and, you know, you gotta go back into this world. But for me in this moment. The way I see it is kind of be selfish to get to that point, just to... All of the people around me, now that the season's over, I think taking that time to give love and to spread it to my circle and just be with them, is gonna even help me for that decision because now I can go into it with a clear mind, with some peace of mind, and have a sit down with my agents and really figure out what's best."