Minnesota hockey fans miss Stanley Cup OT goal due to emergency test

The Brief Minnesota hockey fans missed crucial moments during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals due to an emergency test. For some viewers, the game cut to the monthly Emergency Alert System test as the game-winning goal was scored in overtime. The alert didn't affect everyone. FOX 9's feed cut to the alert moments before the goal was scored.



Some Minnesota hockey fans missed the game-winning overtime goal that put Edmonton over Florida in the first game of the Stanley Cup Finals due to a weekly emergency test that cut into the broadcast.

Overtime goal

The backstory:

The puck dropped in the Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday night between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers.

The game was still tied 3-3 in overtime, with less than a minute on the clock, until star Connor McDavid crossed center ice, weaved through the defense, and then after some passes, dumped a one-timer off to forward Leon Draisaitl who buried the game-winning goal.

The EAS alert that appeared as the game-winning goalw as scored in the game. (FOX 9)

Minnesota fans miss score

What we know:

Unfortunately, though, for hockey fans watching the game on cable or satellite in Minnesota, the goal came at the same time as the Emergency Alert System (EAS) test was conducted.

The monthly test is conducted at different times but always on the first Wednesday of the month in Minnesota. According to the EAS website, the test was scheduled for 10:44 p.m.

Local perspective:

According to a post from KFAN producer Zach Halverson, that alert cut in just as the winning goal was scored. Other viewers reported the same experience online.

That being said, the test didn't happen at the same time for everyone. FOX 9's feed of the game cut to the alert screen just before Connor McDavid won a face-off with 1:20 left on the clock. The test lasted about 45 seconds before the game returned, moments before the goal was scored.

According to the EAS website, tests happen at different times for different areas, so it appears only Minnesota viewers were affected by the test.