Minnesota Wild hosting New York Rangers Oct. 13 to open 2022-23 season

The Minnesota Wild on Wednesday announced its 82-game schedule for the 2022-23 regular season.

The Wild will open the regular season on Thursday, Oct. 13, hosting the New York Rangers at Xcel Energy Center. It’s the 10th time in franchise history, and first time since the 2014-15 season, that the Wild is opening the regular season on home ice.

The Wild’s first road game will be nine days later, on Oct. 13 at the Boston Bruins. Minnesota’s schedule features 19 weekend games, with three on Fridays, nine on Saturdays and seven on Sundays. The Wild starts the regular season with a four-game home stand, the second-longest such stretch to open a season in team history.

The Wild will have nine games in February, with seven of those coming at Xcel Energy Center on their longest home stand of the season, from Feb. 9-21. The Wild will play 26 games against Central Division opponents, three against the defending Stanley Cup champion and three against Nashville Predators. Minnesota will play four games (two home and two road each) against Arizona, Chicago, Dallas, St. Louis and Winnipeg.

The Wild will also play three games against each team in the Pacific Division, for 24 total games.

The Wild will play each Eastern Conference team twice.