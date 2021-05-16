Wild open NHL playoffs with 1-0, OT win over Vegas Golden Knights

article

The Minnesota Wild have a 1-0 series lead over the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after Joel Eriksson Ek scored 3:20 into overtime on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

It’s the third NHL playoff game of the day to go to overtime, and it’s the second time the Wild has won a playoff game 1-0. If not for goaltender Cam Talbot, the game might not have gotten to overtime. Talbot finished with 42 saves and kept the Wild in the game early after the Golden Knights dominated the first period without a goal, out-shooting the Wild 19-5.

Talbot recorded his fifth career shutout in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and his 42 saves Sunday were the most by a Wild goalie all-time in a shutout.

The Wild got a power play early in overtime, but couldn’t take advantage and Eriksson Ek scored shortly after the man advantage expired. The Golden Knights were trying to clear the puck, but Jordan Greenway stole the puck, sent a pass in front of the net and it found Eriksson Ek after deflecting off Marcus Foligno. Eriksson Ek put it on net for the winning goal. It was his 20th goal of the season, and second game-winning goal this season.

Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 29 saves for the Golden Knights, making several key highlight reel stops on Ryan Hartman, Kirill Kaprizov and Ian Cole. The Golden Knights out-shot the Wild 42-30 for the game, but Minnesota got the winning goal in overtime.

The Wild also finished with 71 hits, and 23 blocked shots.

The Wild and Golden Knights are back at it for Game 2 Tuesday night in Las Vegas.