Minnesota Wild 2026-27 schedule released: Season opens Oct. 1 at Nashville

The Brief Minnesota Wild opens the 2026-27 NHL season on the road against Nashville on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. The regular season includes 84 games, with 42 home and 42 road contests. The Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will be held Feb. 5-6 at UBS Arena on Long Island.



Minnesota Wild fans can start planning for another action-packed hockey season as the team’s 2026-27 regular season schedule is out.

Minnesota Wild opens regular season at Nashville

What we know:

The Wild drops the puck on the 2026-27 season on the road, taking on the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1.

The Wild opens with four of its first five games away from Grand Casino Arena.

Home opener set for Oct. 3 against Bruins

Why you should care:

The Wild will host the Boston Bruins for their 2026-27 home opener at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Grand Casino Arena.

The team’s home schedule features 23 weekend games, including five Fridays, 11 Saturdays and seven Sundays. December and January will be the busiest months at home, each with nine games. The Wild’s longest home stand is a seven-game stretch from Dec. 12-28.

In October, the team will face a tough start with 10 road games, including a season-long, five-game road trip from Oct. 20-27. Minnesota will play 28 games against Central Division rivals, facing each opponent two times at home and two times on the road.

The Wild will also play three games against each Pacific Division team, totaling 24 games, with a mix of home and away match-ups.

The schedule includes 32 games against Eastern Conference teams, with one home and one road game against each.

NHL All-Star Weekend

Big picture view:

The 2027 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend returns Feb. 5-6 at UBS Arena on Long Island. The event will feature the NHL All-Star Skills on Feb. 5, where 10 young stars (ages 25 or younger) will compete in eight events. The All-Star Game on Feb. 6 will showcase five teams — Canada, Finland, Sweden, the United States and a "World" team with international players — in a three-on-three, round-robin tournament.

What we don't know:

The team has not yet announced specific game times for all match-ups or details on promotional nights and ticket sales.