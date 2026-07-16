Minneapolis council approves $2.5M in funds to help Heritage Park residents

The Brief Minneapolis City Council approved $2.5 million in emergency funds for Heritage Park residents. The funds will help relocate 686 residents from 212 households and pay for urgent repairs. Council Member Pearll Warren highlighted severe conditions at the complex, including mold and mice infestations.



The Minneapolis City Council has set aside $2.5 million in funding to help residents at Heritage Park housing as the city rushes to move the residents from unsafe conditions.

Emergency funding approved for Heritage Park relocation

What we know:

The city council voted to approve $2.5 million in emergency funds to help relocate residents living at Heritage Park in the Sumner-Glenwood neighborhood. The move comes after city leaders raised the alarm about the living conditions at the complex earlier this week.

Council Member Pearll Warren raised concerns about the severe state of the buildings, including mold, mice infestations and holes in rooftops.

The emergency funds will be used to help the city find new housing for all 686 residents at Heritage Park. Some of the money will also go toward necessary repairs at the complex while residents are being moved to safer accommodations.

Other items approved

Dig deeper:

The council also approved a legislative directive requiring regular updates on the relocation process and spending. They also requested a legal memo to explore ways to recover some of the $2.5 million from the building’s receiver.

Work is already underway to start moving residents out of Heritage Park.