Vikings: Takeaways from a 24-16 preseason loss to Tennessee Titans

After two days of joint practices at TCO Performance Center, the Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans wrapped up the second week of the preseason with an exhibition game Saturday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.

As expected, a majority of Vikings’ starters stood and watched the game from the sideline after going through warm-ups in helmets and pads. Mekhi Blackmon, Brian Asamoah and T.J. Hockenson were among the players to not dress. The Vikings sat 33 players in total, and all 22 projected starters.

The presumed starters got the reps at joint practices, leaving Saturday's game for the reserves.

"I know a lot of these guys aren’t getting a ton of reps that are playing in these football games, but still would like to believe that we can play clean football and just simply execute the play call without penalties or mental errors," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said after the game. "We’ve got to continue to work through that with the group that was out on the field."

Here are takeaways from a 24-16 loss for the Vikings:

STARTING DEFENSE BETTER STAY HEALTHY

While it’s a preseason game that bears no meaning with mostly back-up players, Brian Flores has some work to do with the Vikings’ defense. The Titans ran for 281 yards and averaged 7.7 yards per carry. Willis scrambled eight times for 95 yards. Julius Chestnut had 13 carries for 98 yards, a rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown for the Titans. Chestnut hurdled Lewis Cine on his 33-yard rushing score. Willis finished 10-of-17 for 85 yards and a score, plus an interception.

The Titans collected 311 total yards, and Flores won’t be happy with some of the tape. With hardly any starters playing, don’t sound the alarm bells just yet.

NAJEE THOMPSON SPECIAL TEAMS PLAY

Najee Thompson is giving the Vikings a reason to put him on the 53-man roster. He competed during the joint practices, made plays and let the Titans hear about it. Saturday night, he made an athletic tackle as the punt gunner in the first quarter against the Titans. He exited the game after the play to the concussion protocol, but is expected to be OK.

As an undrafted free agent, Thompson is doing his part to make his play noticed. Tay Gowan also came up with a fumble recovery after the Titans muffed a punt in the second quarter.

IVAN PACE JR. MAKES PLAYS

Ivan Pace Jr. has been one of the stories of training camp, getting plays with the first-team defense after going undrafted. He had an early pressure on Malik Willis Saturday that led to a punt, and had a tackle for a big loss on Willis after a fumble. With Brian Asamoah out injured, Pace is pushing for a starting role. Kevin O’Connell has been gushing about his play throughout training camp.

Back-up linebacker Troy Dye had one of the defensive highlights of the first half with an interception of Malik Willis. Cine, after missing a tackle that went for a touchdown earlier in the game, got a second half sack on Willis.

RIDE THE NICK MUSE HYPE TRAIN

With T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt at tight end, there’s not much more room for the spot on the roster. Don’t tell that to Nick Muse. He had three catches for 46 yards, including a 20-yard gain, in the first half against the Titans. Muse is giving Vikings’ coaches something to think about come roster decision time.

NICK MULLENS, JAREN HALL COMPETE FOR NO. 2 QB JOB

One of the more intriguing battles of training camp is if rookie Jaren Hall can push Nick Mullens for the No. 2 quarterback job behind Kirk Cousins. Facing immense pressure most of the first half, Mullens went 13-of-23 for 151 yards despite being sacked twice, and led the Vikings on three drives that ended in field goals.

Just like last week, Jaren Hall got the second half and went 4-of-7 for 49 yards, while being sacked once. Hall also scrambled twice for 14 yards. He did lead a scoring drive, capped off by a DeWayne McBride short rushing touchdown. The job remains Mullens’ to lose.

GREG JOSEPH STAYS PERFECT

The Vikings cut their back-up kicker earlier in the week, and not that there was much doubt anyhow, but Greg Joseph has done nothing to put his job in jeopardy. Joseph was 3-for-3 on field goals Saturday night, converting from 45, 33 and 26 yards. He’s a perfect 5-for-5 so far this preseason.

The Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals for joint practices Wednesday and Thursday before the two meet in the preseason finale next Saturday.