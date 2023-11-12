Vikings hold off Saints 27-19 behind Joshua Dobbs' big first half, win 5th straight

article

It’s never easy for the Minnesota Vikings, but they’ve won five straight after a 27-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

They’re now 6-4 and have won six of their last seven games after an 0-3 start. For at least a half, it was Josh Dobbs’ world, and we were all just living in it. Five days after being traded to the Vikings, Dobbs led a game-winning touchdown drive in the final two minutes of a 31-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons last week. Sunday, Dobbs put on a show in his first start with the Vikings, as Jaren Hall was out with a concussion. Dobbs accounted for 312 total yards and two touchdowns.

He was 23-of-34 passing for a career-high 268 yards, and a 28-yard touchdown to T.J. Hockenson that gave the Vikings a 24-3 lead at the half. Maybe his most impressive play of the day gave the Vikings a 17-3 lead with 3:30 left in the first half. With no receivers open and the pocket collapsing on 3rd-and-6, Dobbs took off and made several Saints’ defenders miss on the way to winning the race to the pylon.

Both Dobbs and Kevin O’Connell shrugged their shoulders in an "I don’t know" fashion after the impressive display of athleticism. For the second straight week, Dobbs led the Vikings in rushing with seven attempts for 44 yards. Hockenson had 11 catches for 134 yards and a score.

Ty Chandler added eight carries for 40 yards, and gave the Vikings an early 10-3 lead with a short touchdown run out of the wildcat formation. It was his first career NFL touchdown.

The Vikings’ defense did its part, limiting Derek Carr to 13-of-18 passing for 110 yards before he left the game injured in the third quarter. The Vikings limited the Saints to just 65 rushing yards, collected two sacks and held them to 2-of-9 on third down.

The Saints made it a game with a pair of Jameis Winston touchdowns. The first to Chris Olave got New Orleans within 27-11 in the third quarter. The second, to A.T. Perry with 11:40 to play, got the Saints within 27-19. But the Vikings defense had the answer, with Mekhi Blackmon and Byron Murphy each intercepting Winston on deep passes in the fourth quarter.

But the story of the day was Dobbs, who is quickly giving the Vikings’ front office something to think about as they evaluate their quarterback situation going forward. He entered Sunday’s game 1-9 as a starter, but used his mobility and athleticism to lead Minnesota to its sixth win of the season.

The Vikings won their fifth straight without star receiver Justin Jefferson, and were also without K.J. Osborn. Jordan Hicks missed most of the second half, and Alexander Mattison was knocked out with a concussion.

The second half wasn’t the prettiest, but the Vikings are 6-4 and are firmly back in the NFC Playoff race with seven games to play.