How to watch Minnesota Vikings preseason game with NY Giants on FOX 9

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are at the New York Giants on Saturday for their first preseason game, which you can watch on FOX 9 and the FOX Local app. Kickoff is set for noon on Aug. 15 at MetLife Stadium. Stay with FOX 9 for a Vikings Postgame Show after the game.



The Minnesota Vikings open the 2026 NFL preseason at the New York Giants on Saturday, and it’s a game you can watch on FOX 9.

Vikings at Giants: How to watch

What you can do:

Watch live: Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants

When: 12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15

Where: MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV: FOX 9

You can also watch Saturday’s game on the FOX Local app.

Vikings Postgame Show on FOX 9

Why you should care:

After the game, stay with FOX 9 for a Vikings Postgame Show to recap what went down in the first preseason game.

Vikings preseason schedule

Timeline:

The Vikings have a total of three preseason games before hosting the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 13 at U.S. Bank Stadium to open the regular season. Here is a look at the rest of the preseason schedule:

Saturday, Aug. 22 – Baltimore Ravens at U.S. Bank Stadium, 12 p.m. (FOX 9)

Friday, Aug. 28 – at Denver Broncos, 8 p.m. (FOX 9)

See the full Vikings schedule.

Vikings name Kyler Murray starting QB

The backstory:

Vikings’ coach Kevin O’Connell announced Tuesday that Kyler Murray will be the Vikings starting quarterback. Murray won the quarterback competition with J.J. McCarthy after 10 training camp practices.

Other storylines to watch include rookie defensive linemen Caleb Banks and Dominique Orange, Jauan Jennings at No. 3 receiver and newly-signed linebacker/safety Jamal Adams. Running back Demond Claiborne has also made a splash in training camp.