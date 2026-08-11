Duluth PD ends Flock camera contract, with keep using license plate reader tech

The Brief The Duluth Police Department announced it will not renew its contract with Flock. Duluth police notified Flock on August 3 that the contract would not be renewed upon its September 7 expiration. The department says it will continue using some ALPR applications, though the specific platforms were not identified.



The Duluth Police Department announced on Tuesday it will not renew its Flock camera contract, following a 12-month grant contract.

Duluth ends Flock contract

What we know:

Duluth police say they notified Flock on August 3 that they would not renew its contract when it expires on Monday, Sept. 7.

The department says the contract was part of a 12-month grant.

The other side:

The department says it will continue to use some Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) applications. ALPR is the technology Flock uses to track vehicles. It's unclear exactly what applications the department will continue to use.

What they're saying:

"ALPR provides law enforcement with real-time insight into operations and has already proven beneficial in solving significant crimes in our community to include homicides and stolen vehicles," reads a statement from the police department.

Big picture view:

Several Minnesota cities have opted to part ways with the license plate tracking company as the cameras have become increasingly controversial and targets of vandalism. Some critics have raised privacy and constitutional concerns about the technology, while others have worried about how the technology can be abused and the potential for errors.

Law enforcement advocates argue that the cameras can be critical for solving crimes.