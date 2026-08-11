Vikings to name Kyler Murray starting QB over J.J. McCarthy: Reports

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The Brief According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Minnesota Vikings are going forward with Kyler Murray as their starting quarterback. Murray and J.J. McCarthy entered training camp in a competition for the starting job. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell is scheduled to speak with media ahead of Tuesday's training camp practice at TCO Performance Center.



The Minnesota Vikings are in the middle of training camp, but are reportedly ready to go forward with Kyler Murray as their starting quarterback.

Vikings to name Kyler Murray starting QB

What we know:

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Vikings are naming Kyler Murray the starting quarterback. Minnesota brought him in on a one-year contract for the veteran minimum after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell is expected to speak with media ahead of Tuesday’s practice at TCO Performance Center. O’Connell had said Murray and J.J. McCarthy would have a true quarterback competition with split reps. Before Sunday night's practice at TCO Stadium, O'Connell said the timeline for a decision hadn't changed, and both would continue to compete.

What we don't know:

The Vikings have their first preseason game Saturday at the New York Giants, but it’s not yet clear if Murray will play, or how much.

Murray is entering his eighth NFL season. He started just five games last year, and is 38-48-1 as a starer for his career. He threw for more than 3,800 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2024.

What does it mean for J.J. McCarthy?

Why you should care:

J.J. McCarthy went 6-4 as the Vikings’ starting quarterback last season, but missed seven games between an ankle injury, concussion and fractured finger at the end of the season after being a first round draft pick in 2024. He missed his entire rookie season due to a torn meniscus in his knee. McCarthy threw for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season.

For now, Murray being named the starter means McCarthy is the No. 2 quarterback. The Vikings also have Carson Wentz, and Max Brosmer on the roster.