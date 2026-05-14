Live updates: Minnesota Vikings 2026 NFL schedule release

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings release their 2026 regular season schedule Thursday night. We already know they'll face the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City on Nov. 20 for their fifth international game in five years. They'll reportedly host the Chicago Bears for Sunday Night Football on Dec. 20.



The Minnesota Vikings will release their 2026 regular season schedule Thursday night.

But we already know they’re facing the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, and we know their home and road opponents for the regular season.

Check here for live updates, and some leaks that come out ahead of the official schedule release.

Vikings to face 49ers in Mexico City

What we know:

The Minnesota Vikings will once again travel abroad for an international game this season, flying to Mexico City to face the San Francisco 49ers for a Week 11 matchup.

What we know: The Vikings will play the 49ers at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City on Nov. 22. Kickoff is slated for 7:20 p.m. central time – which is also 7:20 p.m. local time in Mexico City.

The game is slated to be aired on Sunday Night Football on NBC. It'll mark the fifth international game for the Vikings in the last five years, and three in the past two seasons. The luxury for the Vikings this time – there is no time change to deal with, unlike when they went across the pond last year for two straight games.

Vikings to host Lions in December for Sunday Night Football

Primetime match-up:

According to reports, the Vikings will host the Detroit Lions on Dec. 20 for Sunday Night Football. Last year, the Vikings knocked the Lions out of the playoffs with a win on Christmas Day.

Vikings schedule release

What's next: The Vikings full schedule release is slated for Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Here’s a look at the Vikings home and road opponents for the 2026 season.

Vikings Home Opponents

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Washington Commanders

Indianapolis Colts

Vikings Road Opponents