Live updates: Minnesota Vikings 2026 NFL schedule release
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings will release their 2026 regular season schedule Thursday night.
But we already know they’re facing the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, and we know their home and road opponents for the regular season.
Check here for live updates, and some leaks that come out ahead of the official schedule release.
Vikings to face 49ers in Mexico City
What we know:
The Minnesota Vikings will once again travel abroad for an international game this season, flying to Mexico City to face the San Francisco 49ers for a Week 11 matchup.
What we know: The Vikings will play the 49ers at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City on Nov. 22. Kickoff is slated for 7:20 p.m. central time – which is also 7:20 p.m. local time in Mexico City.
The game is slated to be aired on Sunday Night Football on NBC. It'll mark the fifth international game for the Vikings in the last five years, and three in the past two seasons. The luxury for the Vikings this time – there is no time change to deal with, unlike when they went across the pond last year for two straight games.
Vikings to host Lions in December for Sunday Night Football
Primetime match-up:
According to reports, the Vikings will host the Detroit Lions on Dec. 20 for Sunday Night Football. Last year, the Vikings knocked the Lions out of the playoffs with a win on Christmas Day.
Vikings schedule release
What's next: The Vikings full schedule release is slated for Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Here’s a look at the Vikings home and road opponents for the 2026 season.
Vikings Home Opponents
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- Washington Commanders
- Indianapolis Colts
Vikings Road Opponents
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- San Francisco 49ers