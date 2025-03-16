Minnesota Vikings mourn former star Paul Flatley

article

The Minnesota Vikings are remembering former star receiver Paul Flatney, who passed away recently at the age of 84.

Paul Flatney remembered

What we know:

In a post on Sunday, the Vikings announced Flatley had passed away at the age of 84 on Saturday.

An obituary states that Flatley died with his family by his side. A memorial service is planned in his hometown of Richmond, Indiana at a date to be determined.

The backstory:

Flatley was drafted by Minnesota in 1963 and was named Rookie of the Year following his first season. He was later named to the Pro Bowl in 1966.

He spent five years in Minnesota before playing three seasons in Atlanta for the Falcons. After his playing career, he worked as a radio broadcaster for the Minnesota Gophers – a team he once played against at Northwestern.