Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears: How to watch

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are at the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and you can watch the game on FOX 9. Kickoff is set for noon from Soldier Field. Both teams are 1-0. The Vikings beat the Packers 39-22 in Week 1, and the Bears beat the Carolina Panthers 59-37.



The Minnesota Vikings are 1-0 after a season-opening 39-22 win over the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

This Sunday, the Vikings have another NFC North Division opponent, but they’re on the road. You can watch the game on FOX 9.

Vikings at Bears: How to watch

What: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

When: Noon Sunday, Sept. 20

Where: Soldier Field

TV: FOX 9

What we know:

Both teams enter Sunday’s game 1-0. The Vikings scored 29 unanswered second half points to turn a 22-10 deficit into a 39-22 victory over the Packers. That’s despite losing Kyler Murray to a concussion in the first quarter.

The Bears beat the Carolina Panthers 59-37 to get off to a 1-0 start. Caleb Williams passed for 269 yard and two touchdowns. The Bears’ offense ran for 291 yards and six touchdowns.

The Vikings lead the all-time series 69-59-2. The two teams split last year, with J.J. McCarthy leading a fourth quarter comeback to open the season in a 27-24 Vikings’ win at Soldier Field. At U.S. Bank Stadium, Cairo Santos kicked a game-winning field goal in a 19-17 Bears’ win.

Vikings Gameday Live

Local perspective:

Before Sunday’s game, watch Vikings Gameday Live on FOX 9 from 9:30-11 a.m. as Mark Rosen, Dawn Mitchell, Ron Johnson, Pete Bercich and Ben Leber preview the first road game of the season.

After the game, watch Vikings Postgame Tonight at 10:35 p.m. as FOX 9’s Jim Rich and Pierre Noujaim, and Pete Bercich of the Vikings Audio Network break down the game.

Kyler Murray in concussion protocol

Why you should care:

The Vikings’ quarterback situation is unclear heading into Sunday’s game. Kevin O’Connell said Monday Kyler Murray is in concussion protocol. In his absence, Carson Wentz passed for 133 yards, three touchdowns and led four touchdown drives against Green Bay.

If Murray can’t clear the protocol, Wentz would likely get the start and McCarthy would be the back-up.

The Vikings last started 2-0 in 2024, when Sam Darnold the team to a 14-3 record despite a loss in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs.