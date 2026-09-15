Minnesota cannabis sales top $250 million over 10-month period

The Brief Minnesota's recreational cannabis market has surpassed $250 million in combined adult-use and medical sales in its first year. More than 300 new cannabis businesses have launched since retail sales began on Sept. 16, 2025. The market has generated $45.6 million in tax revenue for the state over a 10-month period.



Combined adult-use and medical cannabis sales since recreational operations launched in Minnesota one year ago have now topped more than $250 million, according to Minnesota's Office of Cannabis Management (OCM).

Minnesota cannabis sales

What we know:

The OCM announced on Tuesday the milestone, saying consumers and patients have purchased approximately $150 million in adult-use cannabis products and $100 million in medical cannabis products since legal sales began at state-licensed businesses on Sept. 16, 2025.

The launch of statewide retail sales followed the start of cannabis sales on tribally regulated lands, which began shortly after the original cannabis bill passed in August 2023.

By the numbers:

When combined with sales of lower-potency hemp edibles and beverages, the market has generated $45.6 million in tax revenue for the state over a 10-month period from September 2025 to July 2026, according to the latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Revenue.

Sales figures for lower-potency hemp edibles and beverages are not available separately, as those products are not required to be tracked in the state's seed-to-sale monitoring system, according to the OCM.

More than 300 new cannabis businesses have launched over the past year, OCM says, despite a rocky start during the initial lottery process.

What they're saying:

"After visiting with business owners, local officials and community members around the state this year, I am more enthusiastic than ever about how Minnesota's cannabis market is taking shape," said Eric Taubel, OCM Executive Director in a statement announcing the latest statistics. "More than 300 new cannabis businesses have launched in the last year, bringing with them new jobs and opportunities for Minnesotans. Doing something right takes time, and we are building a market that is sustainable and supports the opportunity for success for businesses all along the supply chain," Taubel said.