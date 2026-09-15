Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Sept. 19–21)

Whether you're hunting for hidden treasures, soaking up live entertainment, or diving into a world-class collectibles show, this weekend has something for everyone across the Twin Cities.

2026 Neighborhood Super Sale

Sept. 19, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

2459 Lake of the Isles Pkwy W, Minneapolis

More than 100 yard sales take over the East Isles, Lowry Hill, East Bde Maka Ska, Kenwood, Cedar-Isles-Dean, and The Wedge neighborhoods near Lake of the Isles. Use the interactive online map to navigate the sales and score your next great find.

5th Annual Flea Market Event Show

Sept. 19, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

West Side Ice Arena, 44 Isabel St E, St. Paul

Free for the public; vendor tickets required for sellers only

Now in its fifth year, this outdoor flea market brings together a wide variety of vendors for a day of shopping, eating, and good vibes. Come ready to browse, chat, and maybe walk away with something you didn't know you needed.

2026 Capital City Fest

Sept. 19, 11 a.m.

Minnesota State Capitol Grounds, St. Paul

A full day of community, culture, and celebration unfolds on the Capitol Grounds with live entertainment, food trucks, a vendor marketplace, a kids zone, a car show, wrestling, and a Battle of the Bands. Capital City Fest is a celebration of the people, creativity, and culture that make St. Paul special.

Minnesota Card Show

Sept. 19–20

St. Paul RiverCentre, St. Paul

Billed as the largest collectible show in the Midwest, the Minnesota Card Show fills over 100,000 square feet with more than 610 dealer tables featuring sports cards, memorabilia, and in-person autograph signings with sports legends and celebrity guests. Whether you collect vintage or modern, this is the weekend event for card enthusiasts.

Mamma Mia! at Orpheum Theatre

Sept. 19–20

Orpheum Theatre, Minneapolis

Tickets available at the Orpheum Theatre's website

ABBA's greatest hits come to life on the Orpheum stage as the beloved jukebox musical "Mamma Mia!" continues its North American tour. Packed with iconic songs like "Dancing Queen" and "The Winner Takes It All," this feel-good show follows a young bride-to-be on a sun-drenched Greek island as she searches for her father among three possible candidates.