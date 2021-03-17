Minnesota Vikings agree to terms with DT Dalvin Tomlinson

article

NFL free agency officially started at 3 p.m. Wednesday, and the Minnesota Vikings wasted no time in announcing a slew of signings.

The Vikings have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, who spent his first four seasons with the New York Giants. The Vikings are also signing linebacker Nick Vigil, and offensive lineman Rashod Hill is returning to Minnesota.

Tomlinson is 6-3, 318 pounds and was a second round pick with the Giants in the 2017 NFL Draft. Tomlinson has 64 career starts, and has seven sacks the last two seasons combined. He also has five passes defended, and one forced fumble. Tomlinson also has 15 tackles for loss the last two seasons, and 19 quarterback hits.

Vigil was a third-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016 and after four years there, spent last season with the L.A. Chargers. In 69 games and 39 career starts, he has 328 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and two interceptions. He had a career-high 111 tackles in 2019 with the Bengals.

Hill is entering his fifth NFL season and in four years with the Vikings, has played in 59 games and started 17. He played in all 16 games last season, playing on special teams and making one start at left tackle in Week 17.

Advertisement

The Vikings also announced they’re bringing back wide receiver Chad Beebe for the 2021 season. He signed with the Vikings as a rookie free agent in 2018, and spent time on the practice squad before being signed to the active roster in Week 9.

In three seasons with the Vikings, Beebe has played in 20 games. Last year in 14 games, he had a career-high 20 catches for 186 yards and two touchdowns.