Minnesota United opens MLS Playoffs at Portland Timbers November 21

Minnesota United played L.A. Galaxy to a 3-3 draw on Decision Day Sunday, and earned is third straight trip to the MLS Playoffs.

The Loons are the No. 5 seed and will head west to face the Portland Timbers. The team announced Monday night that playoff game is set for 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Minnesota United has won both match-ups against the Portland Timbers this season. In late June, the Loons earned a 1-0 win at Portland. On July 24, Minnesota United beat the Timbers 2-1.

The Loons finished the regular season 13-11-10, good for 49 points in the Western Conference. The New England Revolution and Colorado Rapids, the top teams in the East and West, each earned a first round bye. The other 12 qualifiers, including Minnesota United, are playing in single-elimination first round playoff match-ups.

The winner between Minnesota and Portland will travel to Colorado Rapids on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, at 3:30 p.m.

It remains to be seen among the top Loons’ players who will be available to face the Loons. The team announced Tuesday morning Michael Boxall, Robin Lod, Jukka Raitala and Romain Metanire have all been called up to international duty. Lod leads the team in scoring with nine goals in 23 games, and has five assists.

Last year, Minnesota United earned its first home playoff win in franchise history and got to the Western Conference Finals before losing to Seattle Sounders FC.