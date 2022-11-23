Minnesota United offering tryouts during winter

Minnesota United is giving you, or them, a chance to put their money where their mouth is.

The club will host two combine-style tryouts at the National Sports Center Dome in Blaine, Minnesota.

The first will take place Dec. 15 and 16, for players residing in or near the Twin Cities or across Minnesota. A registration fee will cost $175.

Another is held on Jan. 4-6, for players outside of the Twin Cities and Minnesota. Registration is $205.

All applicants must be 16 years or older to tryout.