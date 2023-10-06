Minnesota United cuts ties with manager Adrian Heath: Reports

The Minnesota United has let go manager Adrian Heath, as well as technical director Mark Watson, according to reports.

The Loons have lost seven straight games and are 12th in the Western Conference standings. There are just two games remaining in the 2023 season.

Heath signed a two-year contract extension before the 2023 season. He'd been with the club since its inaugural season in 2017. It's unclear who will replace him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.