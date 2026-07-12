Minnesota Twins head to All-Star break chasing AL playoff spot

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The Brief The Minnesota Twins beat the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim 4-2 on Sunday to win their sixth straight series heading into Major League Baseball's All-Star break. The Twins are 48-49, and with 65 regular season games left, are tied with Seattle for the final AL Wild Card spot. They're also just three games behind the White Sox for the AL Central Division lead. The Twins have played their way into being buyers at the Aug. 1 MLB trade deadline.



Despite ongoing tensions between the Minnesota Twins’ ownership group and the fanbase, the product on the field has a legitimate chance to be a playoff team.

After getting a series win over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, the Twins are now all but forced to be buyers ahead of Major League Baseball’s Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Twins head to All-Star break 48-49

What we know:

The Twins beat the Angels 4-2 on Sunday at Target Field to head to the All-Star break 48-49. If the regular season ended Sunday, the Twins and Seattle Mariners would square off in a one-game playoff for the last Wild Card spot in the American League.

The Twins are also just three games behind the Chicago White Sox for the lead in the American League Central Division.

Taj Bradley went seven strong innings Sunday, limiting the Angels to two runs and getting out a jam in the sixth with an inning-ending double play. Ryan Jeffers had a two-run double that gave the Twins a 3-1 lead in the third. Trevor Larnach had a solo homer in the eighth that gave the Twins an insurance run, and 4-2 lead.

Twins stay hot

By the numbers:

Since getting swept by the L.A. Dodgers at Target Field, the Twins are one of the hottest teams in baseball. They’ve won five straight series, nine of their last 10 and are 17-10 over the last month.

The Twins are also 10-5 since getting swept by the Dodgers, and Sunday's win was their sixth straight in the rubber game of a series.

They’ve done it by leading the American League with 471 runs scored, and are getting enough pitching to keep games close. That’s without having ace Pablo Lopez for the entire season, and Byron Buxton recently going to the injured list with a hip issue that will keep him out of the All-Star Game.

Joe Ryan has stepped in and been the ace of the pitching staff, and Jeffers recently returned from a broken bone in his wrist.

MLB trade deadline

Why you should care:

Last year, the Twins unloaded nearly half their team before the MLB trade deadline with the team unable to stay healthy and competitive. This year, it’s a different story.

The Twins have played their way into being buyers at the trade deadline, and could add more arms to the starting rotation and bullpen. The Twins come out of the All-Star break with a seven-game road trip, three at the Chicago Cubs and four at the Cleveland Guardians. They don’t face the White Sox until a series at the end of August at Target Field.

What we don't know:

What the Twins will do to bolster the roster before the Aug. 1 trade deadline.