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Twin Cities Salvation Army opens 7 cooling centers due to extreme heat

By
FOX 9
Weather
Published July 12, 2026 5:47 PM CDT
Published July 12, 2026 5:47 PM CDT
Catholic Charities sites serving as cooling centers during extreme heat
Catholic Charities sites serving as cooling centers during extreme heat

Catholic Charities sites serving as cooling centers during extreme heat

Catholic Charities sites across the Twin Cities, which are open seven days a week, are serving as cooling centers while we're under an Extreme Heat Warning until at least Tuesday.

The Brief

    • The Twin Cities Salvation Army is opening its seven metro locations to serve as cooling centers this week, with dangerously hot temperatures expected.
    • The Twin Cities is under an Extreme Heat Warning until at least Tuesday evening.
    • High temperatures will be in the low 90s most of the week, and with humidity, heat indexes will make being outside dangerous for some.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - With the Twin Cities under an Extreme Heat Warning until at least Tuesday, the Salvation Army is opening its Twin Cities service centers as cooling centers to help people stay safe. 

Salvation Army cooling centers open during extreme heat 

What we know:

The Salvation Army announced Sunday that all seven of its Twin Cities service centers will welcome anyone needing relief from the heat on Monday. The centers will be open during their normal business hours. High temperatures most of the week are expected to be in the low-to-mid 90s, and with humidity, heat indexes will be dangerously high.

The Salvation Army is encouraging anyone who needs a break from the heat to stop by one of the service centers. Staff will be on hand to provide a cool, safe space for the community. 

Where to find cooling centers in the Twin Cities 

What you can do:

People looking for a place to cool off can visit any of these seven Salvation Army service centers: 

  • 1604 E. Lake St., Minneapolis, MN 55407, Tel: (612) 721-1513
  • 2024 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis, MN 55411, Tel: (612) 522-4871
  • 10011 Noble Pkwy., Brooklyn Park, MN 55443, Tel: (763) 425-0517
  • 1019 Payne Ave., St. Paul, MN 55130, Tel: (651) 776-8169
  • 401 West 7th Street, St. Paul, MN 55102, Tel: (651) 224-4316
  • 2080 Woodlynn Ave., St. Paul, MN 55109, Tel: (651) 779-9177
  • 2727 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418, Tel: (612) 789-2858

Additional information about locations and hours is available at SalvationArmyNorth.org

The Salvation Army says it is committed to helping the community stay safe during the extreme heat, especially for those who may not have air conditioning or other ways to stay cool.

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