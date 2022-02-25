Minnesota Timberwolves beat Memphis Grizzlies 119-114

After a week-long break for the annual All-Star and Rising Stars games, the Minnesota Timberwolves returned to action by beating the Memphis Grizzlies 119-114 Thursday night at Target Center.

On the first night of a back-to-back, Minnesota was led by D’Angelo Russell who ended the night with a season-high 37 points on 13-of-21 shooting. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 22 points to go with 11 rebounds, and Malik Beasley came off the bench to connect on five shots from beyond the arc – scoring a total of 17 points.

If the Timberwolves were hoping to come back rested after the break, the rest also came with a degree of rust, as Minnesota let Memphis go on a 10-2 run in the first quarter to start the game behind by a score of 31-21.

The offense began to find its rhythm again in the second quarter, though, as Minnesota would work its way back into the lead to head into the break losing 56-53 after trailing by as many as 15 points initially.

Propelled largely by the defensive intensity of Jarred Vanderbilt and Pat Beverley, the Timberwolves would find their rhythm again offensively and take the lead by the end of the third quarter in a back-and-forth contest that created multiple lead changes.

Memphis All-Star Ja Morant left the game midway through the third quarter with an apparent ankle injury, but after limping back to the locker room he would return in the fourth. But it wouldn’t be enough and the Wolves would hold out to win a game that could end up affecting who they might play later on, should they make the playoffs.

D'Angelo Russell #0 of the Minnesota Timberwolves brings the ball up court during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on January 13, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Of his 37 points, Russell scored 23 in the fourth quarter, the second-most points he has scored in a fourth quarter in his career.

Despite the scoring, the Timberwolves were visibly out-muscled in the post, and outrebounded 59-42 throughout the game – a problem that has plagued them despite even Vanderbilt’s best efforts. But after holding Memphis to 38.8 percent shooting from the field, the Wolves are now 11-1 this season when holding their opponent to shooting 40 percent or less.

In pre-game interviews Finch was asked about his desire to further slim the playing rotation by another player, saying he wants every player to be ready nightly – whether that’s Jared Nowell, Beasley or Naz Reid.

Although he only scored 5 points, Finch praised the defensive efforts of Anthony Edwards in post-game comments, saying, "He's really been good on the ball all year, and he took the challenge and started denying (Ja) Morant. Kinda took him a little bit out of rhythm and took him a long time to get into the game."

The Timberwolves are now 32-28 and will face another tough opponent Friday night in the Philadelphia 76ers on the second night of its back-to-back at Target Center.

Advertisement

The game will be a challenge against a surefire Eastern Conference playoff contender – the first of its new James Harden-era.