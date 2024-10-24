Minnesota vs. St. Thomas men's hockey: How to watch on FOX 9+

The Minnesota Gophers men's hockey team takes on the University of St. Thomas on Friday — a game you can watch on FOX 9+.

The puck drops at 5:30 p.m. on FOX 9+, but before the game tune into the FOX 9 Gopher Hockey Pregame Show featuring FOX 9's Jim Rich on FOX 9+ and streaming in the player above.

Friday's game is No. 5 Minnesota's home opener and comes on homecoming weekend for the U of M. The Tommies then host the Gophers on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center at 8 p.m., which you can also watch on FOX 9+.

The Gophers are coming off two wins at Minnesota-Duluth last weekend, while the Tommies picked up a win and a tie in their series with Vermont. Minnesota is 4-1 against St. Thomas all time.

How to watch

Sixteen U of M men's hockey home games will air on FOX 9 or FOX 9+ during the 2024-25 season. Meanwhile, select road games, including against Minnesota Duluth, St. Thomas, and Bemidji State will also air on FOX 9+.

Before Gophers home games, there will be a 30-minute pregame show that airs on FOX 9 or FOX 9+ and FOX LOCAL, featuring FOX 9's Jim Rich. Rich will also serve as the play-by-play announcer for all games broadcast on FOX 9 and FOX 9+ with Gophers' second all-time leading scorer Pat Micheletti providing analysis.

The schedule

Here's the Gophers schedule of the 16 home games and four away games that will air on FOX 9 or FOX 9+.

Oct. 25: St. Thomas at Minnesota on FOX 9+

Oct. 26: Minnesota at St. Thomas at 8 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center on FOX 9+

Nov. 1: Penn State at Minnesota

Nov. 2: Penn State at Minnesota

Nov. 14: Bemidji State at Minnesota

Nov. 16: Minnesota at Bemidji State

Nov. 29: Alaska at Minnesota

Nov. 30: Alaska at Minnesota

Dec. 7: Michigan at Minnesota

Dec. 14: Michigan State at Minnesota

Jan. 3: Mercyhurst at Minnesota

Jan. 4: Mercyhurst at Minnesota

Jan. 17: Notre Dame at Minnesota

Jan. 18: Notre Dame at Minnesota

Jan. 31: Wisconsin at Minnesota

Feb. 1: Wisconsin at Minnesota

Feb. 21: Ohio State at Minnesota

Feb. 22: Ohio State at Minnesota

How to watch FOX 9+

How to watch FOX 9+. (FOX 9)

FOX 9+ is your ticket to local sports. It reaches nearly 2 million homes and can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and Over-The-Air channel 9.2. In addition, these games will be available on FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.